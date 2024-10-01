NFL Power Rankings: Rankings head coaches on the hot seat after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season is now officially in the books, so let's dive into our latest head coach hot seat power rankings! Is it officially now time to sound the alarm on some head coaches in the NFL? Are the hot seats getting hotter? Perhaps.
We're now four weeks in, so the good teams and bad teams will begin to separate themselves more and more. There are a handful of clubs in the NFL who are just lost to say the least, and usually, the head coach is the first thing that is changed during times of crisis.
Well, after Week 4, can we confidently say that these four head coaches are on the hot seat? Let's get into our latest head coach hot seat power rankings!
NFL Power Rankings: Rankings head coaches on the hot seat after Week 4
4. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the 2024 NFL Season, but you can kind of tell that coaching is holding this team back. Zac Taylor never felt like a great head coach, as the Bengals' success in 2021 and 2022 to me felt like it was way more due to Joe Burrow than anything else.
The Bengals are 8th in points scored and 26th in points allowed. They've got just five sacks on the season and have no semblance of a consistent pass rush. We may seen the team part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo first, but I can't imagine that Taylor's seat isn't a little bit warm. Cincinnati is far too talented to be 1-3.
3. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
The 1-3 New York Giants are, well, 1-3. They aren't a poorly coached team by any means, but rather are a horridly built football team. The buck stops with Joe Schoen in that regard. I would fire Schoen before Brian Daboll, but if the Giants keep losing games, Daboll will probably be out of a job.
I am not sure it'll get bad enough to where he's an in-season firing, but I could most definitely see the Giants and Daboll parting ways at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. The G-Men are built to win about five games a season. They could use some more help on the backend of their defense and have a bad QB and below-average play-makers on offense outside of Malik Nabers, who is excellent.
2. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Alright man, the schtick is up. The "cool guy" personality that Nick Sirianni was trying to do was fun in the 2022 NFL Season, but it's been a disaster ever since. Actually, since Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, the Eagles have gone 3-7 over their last 10 regular season games.
The defense is bad thus far this year and the offense is going to always be hugely limited with Jalen Hurts under center. Philly is still 2-2 and could still very well figure something out, but Sirianni is not a viable head coach for this team right now, and being that their defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has head coaching experience, they have an easy-out in that regard.
Moving on from Sirianni and making Fangio the interim makes it not too challenging to part ways with their current coach.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson may have to pack his bags soon, as his Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and just look totally lost an inept. It's actually quite a shock that this team, that has gone 9-8 in each of the last two seasons, is winless through four weeks. Something isn't working, and it pretty much always starts and end with coaching.
I can't imagine that Pederson makes it through the 2024 NFL Season at this current rate. Unless there is some sort of major, historic turnaround, Pederson will be out of a job and Trevor Lawrence will again have to deal with a new coaching staff coming in. I do not believe Lawrence is without blame, though.
There are a ton of dirty hands here, but Pederson may be the first to go.