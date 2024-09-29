Major statistical leaders heading into Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season
The bulk of Week 4 is upon us, so before the games begin, let's look at some major statistical leaders.
There are definitely some familiar faces that are at the top of some of the major statistical player categories as we approach the bulk of Week 4 in the 2024 NFL Season. There isn't an individual award for ranking first in passing yards, for example, but it's always a nice personal accomplishment.
Today brings us the bulk of the Week 4 games, so before you sit down and enjoy another football-filled Sunday, check out these major statistical leaders as we enter Week 4,
Passing Yards - Dak Prescott, 1,072 yards*
Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott has played four games, so it's not a shock that he "leads" the NFL in passing yards at the moment. The Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, which continues the Prescott ownership of the G-Men. Prescott is averaging a healthy 268 yards per game, which would give him 4,556 yards over a 17-game season.
Passing Touchdowns - Sam Darnold, 8
Sam Darnold leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes through three games, and he's got to be looked at as being one of the favorites in the NFL to win the MVP award at the moment. The Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers, so this could turn into another game where Darnold again throws for multiple scores.
Rushing Yards - Saquon Barkley, 351 yards
Saquon Barkley is turning into a great signing for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he leads the NFL with 351 rushing yards. As the season goes on, I anticipate the Eagles actually involving Barkley more, as Jalen Hurts is an extremely limited QB and has not played well since the 2022 NFL Season. The offense may have to be very Barkley-centric if they want to consistently win games.
Receiving Yards - Malik Nabers, 386 yards*
Malik Nabers of the New York Giants also played on Thursday Night Football, so he leads the NFL with 386 receiving yards, which comes out to 96.5 yards per game. He's currently on pace for 1,641 yards in his rookie season if he keeps this insane start up.
Sacks - Aidan Hutchinson, 6.5
Aidan Hutchinson would easily shatter the all-time single-season sack record if he keep this pace up. Hutchinson will probably end up becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history next offseason unless something major happens. All of a sudden, the Detroit Lions' strength is their defense.
Tackles - Eric Kendricks, 42*
Eric Kendricks signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and reunited with their former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. He currently has 42 tackles on the season, which is tops in the NFL. Kendricks is still clearly producing at a decent level even at 32 years old. He knows Mike Zimmer's defensive system in and out, so my bet is that the Cowboys' defense eventually gets a lot better as the season goes on.