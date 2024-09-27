3 biggest Sunday games in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season
There are a ton of amazing games coming up on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2024 season. Let's cover them here! Week 4 could bring some outstanding storylines. We just saw the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants square off in Thursday Night Football.
We still have a ton of games on Sunday and Monday in Week 4. At first glance, there are a ton of tasty matchups on Sunday's slate of games. Let's dive into the three biggest for Week 4.
Cincinnati @ Carolina
Can the Carolina Panthers beat the Cincinnati Bengals? Yes, absolutely. The Panthers broke out a bit in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Carolina sent Bryce Young to the bench and decided to turn to Andy Dalton, who proceeded to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns against Vegas.
With the Panthers also playing decent defense in Week 3, this team may end up being a frisky, fun team the rest of the way. Andy Dalton is clearly still capable in his late-30s, and the Cincinnati Bengals are just not a good football team right now. Joe Burrow and the offense are fine and can score points as they should, but the defense cannot stop anyone.
I truly would not be surprised if this was a shootout and came down to the last few minutes in the fourth quarter. Andy Dalton also played for the Bengals for years and ended up being replaced by Joe Burrow, so you have to wonder if there is some motivation there.
Minnesota @ Green Bay
This could be a very fun game. Arguably the two best teams in the NFC, the Minnesota Sam Darnolds travel to Green Bay to face the Packers, who may or may not have Jordan Love back for the game. Darnold is an MVP candidate through three games, leading the Vikings to a 3-0 record thus far, and the Packers have been able to win both of their games with Malik Willis under center.
I think we'd all love to see Jordan Love back in the lineup. Both teams figure to not only compete for the NFC North division title, but it's hard to envision them not making deep playoff runs. The Vikings may be the most well-coached team in the NFL, and the Packers might be right behind them. I'd imagine this could be one of the most dramatic games of Week 4.
Buffalo @ Baltimore
Can the Baltimore Ravens avoid starting 1-3? The Ravens being 1-3 just does not sound right, but the 3-0 Buffalo Bills may be the best team in the NFL. Their biggest test of the season comes in Week 4 against the Ravens, who got their season back on track against the Dallas Cowboys. QB Lamar Jackson is coming off of his second MVP season in 2023, and Josh Allen has to be the favorite thus far for the award this year.
The Bills potentially winning and getting to 4-0 would give them a three-game advantage over the Ravens. It'd be an amazingly shocking think to see Baltimore at 1-3, as they just have not been in that type of position for years now. Baltimore understands just how important this game is in Week 4, and I bet we get the best from each team.