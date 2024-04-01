Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft: Can the team find their franchise quarterback?
108th Overall - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
Getting some beef up front should be a priority for the Vikings after landing their franchise QB. Losing games in the trenches is a death sentence for any NFL team. Their projected starting defensive line is Jerry Tillery, Harrison Phillips, and Jonathan Bullard. Eh.
129th Overall - Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
The team doesn't appear to be wanting Dalton Risner back, who signed onto the team during the 2023 NFL Season. The Vikings traded former guard Ezra Cleveland away to the Jaguars, so their iOL is a bit shaky. Right now, their projected iOL starters include Henry Byrd, Garrett Bradbury, and Ed Ingram. I'd go out on a limb and say this is one of the weakest iOL units in the NFL, so getting some guard help especially is a huge need.
157th Overall - Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas
Why not continue to add to the offensive line? Beaux Limmer could eventually be a Garrett Bradbury replacement, and prioritizing the offensive line for whenever they hand the keys over to Drake Maye is a must. One of the single worst things an NFL team can do is place their rookie QB behind a shaky offensive line. It simply cannot happen.