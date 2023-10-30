Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins suffers major injury in Week 8
This is the worst-case scenario for the productive quarterback and the Minnesota Vikings
In Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season, Minnesota Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins suffered a major season-ending injury, which has all but ended their season. After a 1-4 start, the Vikings looked dead in the water. However, three-straight wins has this team back at 4-4 and very much in the race in the NFC playoff picture.
Well, unfortunately for the team, they will now be without Kirk Cousins, who has been one of the most productive QBs in the NFL in 2023. Cousins has been insanely underrated over his entire career. Coming into this season, he had at least 25 touchdown passes in every single season season. His season is over, and he'll finish the year with 18 touchdown passes, which right now is tied for the most in the NFL.
He also had the third-highest passer rating in the NFL among starters. He was truly on pace to have a stellar season. Where do the Vikings go from here? Do they try to add someone like Ryan Tannehill at the trade deadline? Do they sniff around adding a high-end backup like Jacoby Brissett? Do they stand pat? One thing is for sure; this team is certainly not going to be as good with Cousins not in the lineup.
He's also a free agent in 2024, so this could have been the final time we see "Kirko Chainz" in a Vikings' uniform. He's still proven to be a very productive player even in his mid-30s, and there's no reason to believe that he'll step away from the game. Fortunately for Cousins, he seems to have had this injury early enough in the season that he could be ready for the start of 2024.
I think a team that wants to sign Cousins will surely have to be careful since he'll still be recovering, but considering that he's stayed very healthy his entire career, I bet he will bounce right back from this injury. This is a tough blow for the surging Vikings nonetheless.