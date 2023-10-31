Most Impressive And Most Disappointing Team From Week 8
Week eight's NFL action is complete and here is the most impressive and most disappointing team from the exciting week of football.
Most Disappointing: Kansas City Chiefs
It's rare to consider any Chiefs performance as poor; however, they were simply dreadful against Denver. Kansas City traveled to Denver as seven-point favorites and were beaten by fifteen points.
Sunday's loss ended the Chiefs' six-game win streak and handed their first divisional loss of the season.
Kansas City has to realize that Patrick Mahomes will not be perfect every game and that others need to step up, especially the running department. Mahomes certainly didn't have a poor game, but it wasn't up to his regular standards. This means that guys like Isiah Pacheco needed to be involved more than usual, however, this wasn't the case, as Pacheco had just eight carries all game.
The Denver Broncos held a 2-5 record before their win against Kansas City, which is one of the worst in the league. It was easy to tell that the Chiefs underestimated the Broncos; however, no team in the NFL should be underestimated, especially division rivals.
The Chiefs remain comfortably seated; however, their performance against Denver was extremely disappointing, and much better is expected from the reigning Super Bowl Champions.