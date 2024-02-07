National Football League announces regular season opener to be played in Brazil
The season opener will be the first regular season game ever played in South America
The National Football League announced in a press release Monday afternoon that the Philadelphia Eagles will play as the designated home team in the first-ever regular season game in Brazil, as part of the 2024 International Games. The game will also be the first ever regular season game in South America.
In another first, the game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of their opening weekend in over 50 years.
The game will take place in the city of São Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.
The Eagles' opponent, along with the kickoff time, will be announced closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.
"“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release issued by the National Football League Monday evening. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."- Roger Goodell, in a press release Monday
"
Eagles Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lurie is proud to have his team and his city represent the NFL in Sao Paulo.
"“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year."- Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles CEO
"
Five regular season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, including the game in São Paulo, Brazil, with the designated teams for the Europe slate already announced.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — will host games featuring both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K., in what will be their 12th game in the capital.
Munich, Germany, will also host a regular season game, with the Carolina Panthers set to play in Allianz Arena — home of FC Bayern Munich. Their opponent is to be determined.
With the game in South America, the NFL will have played a game (preseason or regular season) in five of the seven continents around the world.
Each team's opponent, along with the dates and kickoff times will be announced closer to when the 2024 schedule is revealed this spring.
Stay tuned to NFL Spin Zone where we will update you as the schedules are released.