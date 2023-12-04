New England Patriots look pathetic in Week 13 loss to the Chargers
The New England Patriots are really, really bad.
The New England Patriots looked truly pathetic in their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, getting shutout at home. For the second time this year, the Patriots got shutout, and both of them happened at home, as well. I mean, this team is the worst in the NFL, right? At least the Carolina Panthers can use the excuse of having a rookie QB.
The Patriots are just atrocious. The offense is the worst in the NFL, scoring just 12.3 points per game, which does rank 32nd. Head coach and general manager Bill Belichick built this roster and made the various free agency and NFL Draft moves. He has final say on the roster and the coaching staff. You truly don't have to look far to see who should be held responsible for this mess. The Pats need a full rebuild in the worst way, and it should begin with the team moving on from Belichick.
Ever since Tom Brady left after the 2019 NFL Season, the Pats have declined, and have already clinched their third losing season in the four years that Brady has been off the team. Through 12 games, the Patriots have hit the 20-point mark just two times. TWO! They've been held under 20 points in 10 games, and have not scored double-digit points since mid-November.
This team is just abysmally bad, and they currently hold the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Right now, they'd be guaranteed either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, which is encouraging, and I'm not sure there is a winnable game left on their schedule in 2023. Bailey Zappe went 13/25 for 141 yards in the loss.
He got the start for Mac Jones, who has arguably been the worst QB in football in 2023. I saw people make excuses for Mac Jones this year, and I just don't understand that. Sure, you can argue that Jones was dealt a tough hand in 2022, but man, it's clear that no QB on this roster is close to being a starting-caliber passer in the NFL.
Going forward, the Patriots should simply just try to lose games. Losing out might land them the first overall pick in 2024.