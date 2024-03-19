New Orleans Saints free agent signing makes weird statement after being signed
Does Chase Young know what team he just signed with?
Formerly of the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, defensive end Chase Young signed a $13 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. It does feel like Young, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, perhaps took the best financial offer he had. Young has not lived up to his draft status, but he did enjoy a strong year in 2023 between Washington and San Fran.
He had 7.5 sacks, 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. Being drafted second overall, you'd definitely hope that Chase Young would be more productive, but that's not how it's gone thus far. He was traded from Washington to San Francisco at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and enjoyed a Super Bowl trip with the 49ers.
However, concerns about his effort at times might have been a reason why he wasn't able to secure a long-term deal and why he went unsigned for so long. Well, Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, who seem to be kicking the financial can down the road year after year. Soon after being signed, this is what he had to say:
Does Chase Young know that both Sean Payton and Drew Brees are gone? Since the departure of the Hall of Fame duo, the Saints have failed to make the playoffs since, and they didn't make the playoffs in 2021, Sean Payton's final year with the team. They've gone 9-8, 7-10, and 9-8 over the last three years, drastically underachieving in 2023.
The team made a splash last offseason when they signed Derek Carr, who is a career-losing QB. It was a puzzling move by the Saints to sign Carr, who they are stuck with for another year. The head coach/QB duo of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is hardly inspiring. Going from an elite, contending Super Bowl team in San Francisco, only to say that his new team has a "winning culture" is quite the statement.
Well, for Young, he's positioned himself nicely to potentially get paid in 2025. He had a strong year in 2023 and will again be a free agent next offseason, which would be his age-26 year. Young might be betting on himself a bit, but there's also the possibility that he didn't receive a long-term offer that he liked.