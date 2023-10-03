New York Giants get blown out again, have deep organizational issues
Where do you go from here if you're the New York Giants?
The New York Giants somehow managed to win nine games in 2022 and even won a playoff game, but it's clear that their one-year Cinderella run was not what the team truly is. Between the bad quarterback, bad offensive line, and not much to speak about on defense, the New York Giants have clearly established themselves as one of the worst teams in football.
They suffered their third loss of the season in 2023, this time losing to the Seattle Seahawks at home on Monday Night Football. As you can probably guess, the Giants' offense was poor. Daniel Jones was sacked a whopping 11 times and threw two interceptions. On the season, Jones has thrown just two touchdowns and has earned a passer rating of 69.7.
The Giants' scoring offense is last in the NFL, and the defense isn't much better. The D is allowing 30.5 points per game, which is 30th in the NFL. After a very promising 2022 in which Jones had a career season and Brian Daboll won coach of the year, the entire team looks totally different. I do think this speaks on a ton of organizational issues that the team has.
Contractually, paying both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were huge mistakes by GM Joe Shoen. Jones is making $40 million a year and is perhaps the worst QB in the NFL at this point, and Barkley is already hurt. The offensive line is also very bad, and in the NFL, while many teams are starving for good OL play, it's still a necessity to have a quality one.
I could spend all day outlining the issues with the Giants, but I only have so much time. I think for the future, it'd be best if the organization found a legitimate QB prospect to succeed Jones. Unless he has a miraculous turnaround, Jones is not a franchise QB, and getting one in the building and getting out of his contract is something that needs to happen ASAP.
GM Joe Shoen has a ton of work to do, and it's clear that he hasn't built much of anything thus far. However, he's still early in his tenure, so perhaps he has some time to turn it around.