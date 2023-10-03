2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season
Another week of the 2023 NFL season has already come and gone. In Week 4, I undoubtedly got a little too cute with a handful of picks, trying to call a New England Patriots upset over Dallas (which was the worst pick of the week for me) as well as trying to call a Packers upset over the Lions on Thursday night. So it goes with NFL picks and predictions, right?
We always encourage a grain of salt with every single one of these picks because the NFL has been about as unpredictable as you could expect through the first month of action. Heading into Week 5, we’re starting to figure out some teams that are worse than we thought (sorry, Bengals) and teams that are way better than we thought (Texans, Rams).
We’re looking to bounce back with our Week 5 NFL picks and predictions. Let’s waste no more times and get to this week’s slate of games.
2023 NFL picks and predictions for Week 5 games
Week 5 byes: Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers
Chicago Bears (0-4) @ Washington Commanders (2-2)
Thursday, October 5, 8:15 PM ET
The Chicago Bears and their fans have to be absolutely heartbroken after what transpired on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Bears held a 28-7 lead over Denver in the second half. Justin Fields threw for 300 yards for the first time in his NFL career (335, to be exact). Fields had four touchdown passes. Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson led a Bears rushing attack which ran for 171 yards on the Broncos.
Chicago had it all clicking against the porous Denver Broncos defense, which allowed 70 points the week before to the Miami Dolphins, only to watch their lead slip away in the second half.
The Bears’ defense – not the greatest in the league itself – gave up two second-half touchdowns and Justin Fields got the ball stripped from him by Nik Bonitto, and the Broncos took it back for a touchdown.
Chicago has to have a very short memory because they go to Washington in Week 5 on Thursday night to face off against a Commanders team that took the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in Week 4. The Commanders have had some clunkers this season, but when their offense is hot, they are one of the most exciting offenses in the league.
I think we see the Commanders take this one on Thursday night.
Prediction: Commanders win 27-24