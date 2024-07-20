New York Giants may need to make bold move to gain ground in NFC East
The New York Giants are clearly not going to go very far with the current situation they have at the quarterback position, which could call for some drastic measures. The Giants apparently had interest in trading up for QB Drake Maye during the 2024 NFL Draft, which obviously did not happen. So now, instead of taking another QB that ended up going in the first round, the Giants seemed content to stick with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.
That, folks, is a losing situation. The Giants roster is still quite bad all around, but you can see some nice pieces here and there on both sides of the ball. Andrew Thomas is an elite left tackle, and they have a new, lethal duo on defense with Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.
Outside of that, though, there isn't much else to like. In the NFL, the starting QB is the most important position, and we're now approaching a point where a team can kiss success goodbye if they do not have an elite quarterback. We're not talking about just having a very good or great QB, but a truly elite passer.
The New York Giants don't even have a "good" QB on the roster, so if they want to eventually regain some ground in the NFC East, they need to hard reset at quarterback next offseason. Fortunately for them, they are able to financially move on from Daniel Jones, and I can imagine that is going to be one of their first moves.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen may only have next offseason to bring in a true option at the quarterback position, as I can see the pressure mounting in a big way. The Giants have been without a franchise QB for years now, so the clock is ticking.
This is the only way for the New York Giants to regain some ground in the NFC East.