New York Giants should not pass up a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would the New York Giants really pass up on a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The New York Giants don't have a franchise passer in the building and could draft one with their sixth overall pick, but will they make that choice? What am I missing here? The team doesn't have a long-term answer at QB, and it should not matter how much money they gave to Daniel JonesGiants GM Joe Schoen has had a disastrous tenure in New York thus far, and it's been highlighted by giving Daniel Jones $160 million on a four-year deal.
The team signed Drew Lock, who is a fine backup, but there is nothing else on the roster to inspire confidence that the team has a long-term QB option. Many mock drafts have the Giants selecting a wide receiver with their sixth overall pick. Right now, it's not certain what QB could be there with the sixth pick, as the big four passers, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Drake Maye could all be gone before the sixth pick.
But if McCarthy is on the board when the Giant get on the clock, what's the argument for passing him up? No team in the NFL is going to sustain success in the long-term without a franchise passer, and Joe Schoen's seat isn't exactly cold. He's missed on some players in the NFL Draft, hasn't yet figured out the WR position, and has not put any sort of plan in place at QB. The QB is the single most important part of a football team.
The second-most important part is having a defensive front that can get to the QB, and with the trade for Brian Burns, the Giants have solidified that. They've got a stud left tackle in Andrew Thomas, so really, getting the QB right could turn this franchise around quite quickly. However, Joe Schoen could end up making a massive mistake if he decides to pass on one in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the 2025 NFL Draft quarterba