Jets wisely snag Aaron Rodgers insurance in this 2024 NFL mock draft
There will be no repeat of 2023 happening next year.
By Ryan Heckman
With just one more week to go in the 2023 regular season, the New York Jets are ready to turn the page.
This season was supposed to go a whole lot differently, but it began and ended with one play in the team's very first game of the year. Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury derailed any hope of a postseason berth and run, proving that you cannot bank an entire season on just one player alone.
A better point might be that the Jets did not insure themselves well enough. When Rodgers went down, so did their season. Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have not done enough.
In our most recent 2024 NFL mock draft, the Jets find a way to make sure they have some insurance going forward.
To kick things off, New York trades down from their current position to add a second rounder.
With their no. 18 pick, New York goes after a starting left tackle to try and shore up an area of great need.
Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga is a 6-foot-6 behemoth who is good in both aspects of the game, but he might just be the best run-blocking tackle in his class. Fuaga's strength is, by far and away, his best trait. He's simply stronger than anyone you can put in front of him.
In the run game, he does more than just bulldoze opposing defenders. He completely buries them. Fuaga is the physical, imposing presence the Jets need up front and he is also a capable pass blocker. He moves well and his hand strength allows him to be an asset protecting the quarterback.
Going into the 2024 season, Rodgers (or whomever else might end up under center) will be protected a whole lot better. But, Breece Hall will also have more ease finding running lanes -- another area needing improvement.