New York Jets offseason additions should scare the rest of the NFL
Could the New York Jets be a problem in 2024?
The New York Jets 2023 season was truly a circus, but general manager Joe Douglas is clearly making smart and substantive offseason additions. The second Aaron Rodgers went down just a handful of plays into the 2023 season, the Jets year was over. It's just that simple. And when Rodgers went down, the problems kept popping up for the team.
It became abundantly clear that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was and is simply not cut out to be a play-caller in the NFL, and perhaps much of his success as a play-caller is more due to the greatness of Aaron Rodgers than anything else. And in typical Aaron Rodgers fashion, he flirted with returning in-season from the Achilles tear, even though it would have been an unprecedented recovery.
Aaron Rodgers was making headlines even while he was injured, and the overall situation with the 2023 New York Jets was surely embarrassing for them to endure. Well, thus far, GM Joe Douglas is not playing around and is clearly putting a plan in place to fix his roster. Their offseason additions have been substantive and have hit on their most urgent issues:
They've added three plus starters to their offensive line, and with the incumbents Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker returning, the Jets OL may actually become a strength. Another notable addition was signing WR Mike Williams, who, if he can stay healthy, is a WR1 talent and could add a huge wrinkle into the team's offense.
The team will surely field another strong defense in 2024, as most of the attention in their free agency this offseason has been on offense. The team also holds the 10th overall pick, and with their OL and WR additions, they may actually be in a position to trade down and acquire more draft capital. Adding another tackle and wide receiver should still be considered, but as of now, their projected starting lineup is quite strong.
If Aaron Rodgers can return to his old self, and if the OL can keep him upright, this team could be dangerous in 2024. I'd also not count out Joe Douglas from making some stellar draft picks. He's got a solid track record as a GM in the NFL Draft, so the Jets could continue to fill out the rest of their roster with legitimate talent.
Don't say I didn't warn you if the New York Jets are a problem in 2024.