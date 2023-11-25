New York Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers has done more harm than good
Aaron Rodgers has ruined the Jets' franchise.
It's becoming more and more clear that New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers has done much more harm than good to this franchise, that now sits at 4-7 on the season. At this point in the 2022 NFL Season, the Jets' record was completely flipped. They were 7-4 and firmly in the playoff picture in the AFC. well, their season ended with six losses in a row.
They finished the year 7-10 with one of the NFL's best defenses. However, their QB position was clearly their weakest link, and rumors began to swirl that then Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was eye-balling a move to the New York Jets. These rumors picked up when the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator.
And yes, it ended up becoming the worst-kept secret in the NFL, as Rodgers was traded from Green Bay to New York. What proceeded to happened should not have surprised anyone. Rodgers seemingly advocated for the Jets to bring over some of "his guys" during his time in Green Bay including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. The team also signed OT Billy Turner and a QB that Rodgers was comfortable with in Tim Boyle.
Aaron Rodgers very clearly had a hand in some of the offensive personnel moves, and the one that seems to have hurt them the most is the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, who simply does not have the coaching capabilities to be in the NFL. The Jets were an inept, struggling franchise for years, and them selling out for a QB was further proof of that.
When a team gets a franchise QB in the building, it's almost like they don't know how to act. Jets' GM Joe Douglas seemingly agreed to the roster moves that Aaron Rodgers wanted, but when has something like that ever worked out, and how many times do we actually see QBs have meaningful input on the roster?
The New York Jets have fallen victim to this, and it's only magnified since Rodgers is not out on the field. The Jets have created this mess, and they get to sit in it.