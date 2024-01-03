Zach Wilson's career with the Jets could be mercifully coming to an end
Mercifully, or maybe not, depending on how you look at it.
By Ryan Heckman
Wednesday, it was announced that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will not suit up on Sunday when the team takes on the New England Patriots in the season finale.
Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media in regards to Wilson's health and overall future with the franchise.
Saleh's response when asked whether this would be the end of Wilson in New York?
"We'll see."
Saleh went on to say that this is one of many things they're going to have to talk about when the season is over and that he believes Wilson will have "a hell of a career," whether it's in New York or on another team.
The Jets simply need to cut their losses and move on from Zach Wilson, at this point.
Whether we're talking about the play of Wilson over his tenure with the Jets, his attitude or postgame comments at times, or even how coach Saleh has handled his quarterback over their time together, I think it's safe to say that there are many reasons why this ship has sailed.
Wilson's time in New York should definitively have come to an end with this news. The team isn't making the postseason. Wilson is an easy cut to make. Let's just move on, why don't we?
Looking ahead, the Jets will hope that Aaron Rodgers' recovery was indeed successful and a lasting one, as they prepare for the 2024 season with the veteran under center. It's not just on Rodgers' shoulders, though.
These Jets have some serious holes to fill, especially when it comes to the (lack of) talent surrounding Rodgers. If New York can rid themselves of the Wilson conversation, first, and then move on to bolstering the offensive line and adding more playmakers, they'll be in much better shape heading into next season.