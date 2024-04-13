NFC North 2024 power rankings if Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams
How will the NFC North look if the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams?
The NFC North could end up being an extremely deep division in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank them if the Bears draft Caleb Williams. It's honestly just a matter of time at some point unless something unprecedented happens. Williams heading to Chicago could be the positive franchise-altering move that this team needs.
And GM Ryan Poles could see all of his work begin to pay off in 2024 if Williams is the real deal. However, there are still three other teams in the NFC North that the Chicago Bears would have to deal with now and in the future.
Let's power rank the NFC North if the Bears draft Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.
4. Minnesota Vikings
Even if the Minnesota Vikings do take a first-round QB, I believe they are a distant fourth in the NFC North for at least the rest of the offseason. To be fair, though, the team is clearly well-coached and their defense is very good. However, a couple questions along their offensive line and a huge question mark at QB leaves the Vikings well behind the rest of the NFC North squads.