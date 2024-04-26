NFC North Power Rankings after Bears officially select Caleb Williams
Now that the pick is official, let's power rank the four teams in the NFC North.
Now that the pick is official, let's power rank the four teams in the NFC North with Caleb Williams becoming a member of the Chicago Bears. There you have it, folks, the most expected move of the 2024 NFL Draft happened, as the Bears did indeed take Caleb Williams. It's no surprise, as Williams was the expected No. 1 overall pick for months and months.
And now, all of a sudden, the Chicago Bears look like true competitors in the NFC North. If Caleb Williams hits his ceiling in the NFL, the Bears can compete for Super Bowls. Yes, I said Super Bowls. For now, though, let's just power rank the NFC North with Williams on board.
4. Minnesota Vikings
At some point tonight, it's expected that the Vikings will take a QB, right? Well, I guess crazier things have happened, but as you are reading these words, Minnesota does not have a franchise QB on the roster, but I bet they will in short time. The Vikes seem to have Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy both very high on their QB boards, and I'd personally be shocked if they didn't end up with a QB within the first two rounds.
But it's hard to rank them higher than four at this point.
3. Green Bay Packers
Bold, right? The Chicago Bears defense ended the year allowing less than 20 points per game, and I'd expect the defense to continue that into the 2024 NFL Season. Well, I am also very high on the other work that Bears GM Ryan Poles has done with that offense, and right now, at this moment, I believe the Bears are the better team than the Green Bay Packers.
With Jordan Love breaking out in 2023, the Packers can totally prove me wrong and even win the division, but the Bears are more talented and are stronger where it matters; in the trenches and maybe are already stronger at QB.