NFC quarterback might have a huge uphill battle to regain his old form in 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in town in Kellen Moore. Will this change be what the team needs, especially Jalen Hurts? Folks, Jalen Hurts was not good in 2023. He had a ton of rushing touchdowns, but was quite inefficient as a passer. This forced the Eagles to bring in Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator.
Well, Jalen Hurts recently spoke about the new offense that Moore has brought over:
""You get to a point where you feel, I'm going to be comfortable with this, I like this, that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it's been a lot of new inventory in -- the majority of it, probably 95% of it being new -- and so it's just been that process, and it's been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people," Hurts said.- Jalen Hurts
"I think the goal coming in was to learn Kellen's offense and to master it, and I think that's been a process, and by the end of it, I want it to be mine and have it in my own way.""
95%?
Wow, that is quite a lot. Give how poorly the Eagles played for most of the 2023 NFL Season, this might be too much newness. For the third time in three seasons, the Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator running the show. In 2022, it was Shane Steichen. In 2023, it was Brian Johnson. And now, for 2024 at least, Kellen Moore will run the show on offense.
Could this be too much change for the Eagles? It might end up playing out that way. The other disadvantage they have here as well is that Hurts simply isn't that great of a passer, so while their personnel situation is great, Hurts may end up holding them back in 2024.
Given that the Eagles extended Hurts after their Super Bowl run in 2022, they're stuck with him for a bit longer, but what if Hurts again plays poorly in 2023? Would the Eagles try to make a bold move?