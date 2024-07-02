NFL 2024: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at wide receiver
3. Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans)
He was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. University of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley put up solid numbers his first four seasons in the league, then ran afoul of the NFL’s gambling policy. He was suspended for all of 2022, then wound up being dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ridley had a big year for Doug Pederson’s club this past season. He started all 17 games, finished second on the club with 76 catches and led the team in receiving yards (1,016) and touchdown grabs (8). He signed with the Titans, and reunited with his former passing game coordinator (Nick Holz) in Jacksonville.
2. Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears)
Only fabled tight end Antonio Gates has more catches and receiving yards in Chargers’ history than this 11-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler. Keenan Allen was dealt to the Chicago Bears this offseason, and brings a resume that includes 904 receptions (career-high 108 in ’23) for 10,530 yards and 59 TD grabs.
The 32-year-old performer joins a somewhat-stacked receiving corps that includes incumbent wideout D.J. Moore and rookie Rome Udonze. There’s also tight end Cole Kmet and newcomer Gerald Everett, Allen’s teammate with the Bolts. Allen could be rookie quarterback Caleb Williams favorite target.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)
His father is receiving royalty and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth overall pick and the first non-quarterback selected. It’s been a rough stretch for the Cardinals. The team has posted back-to-back 4-13 campaigns and consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC West.
“When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones,” said Kyler Murray to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, “obviously he’s got to go do it and he knows that…I’m excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league.”