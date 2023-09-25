AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
Well, after a ho-hum start to the season and questions about why their offense looked sluggish, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to have the luxury of taking on the Chicago Bears defense. The Chiefs made it look easy, scoring 34 points by halftime and, before you knew it, they had reserves in the game.
Patrick Mahomes did Patrick Mahomes things, the Chiefs tortured Justin Fields and the Bears offense, and Kansas City rolled, 41-10. Next week, the Chiefs get to take on Zach Wilson and the Jets. Yikes.
1. Miami Dolphins (3-0)
There was no bigger story in Week 3 than the Miami Dolphins hanging 70 on the Broncos. If you were watching this game and you blinked, chances are, you would have missed a Dolphins score. Tua Tagovailoa looked flawless, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Dolphins rushed for 350 yards behind rookie De'Von Achane's breakout performance of 203 yards and two scores.
Raheem Mostert scored a total of four times. Tyreek Hill finished with 157 yards and a touchdown. Everybody in Miami was having fun.
And again, next week we get to see the Dolphins and Bills. That should be quite the show.