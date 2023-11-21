5 coaching changes that need to be made after Week 11
By Ryan Heckman
Week 11 saw plenty of NFL action that made fans scratch their heads, throw remotes at their television and hold in curse words in front of their children.
We're now getting to the stage where teams should be seriously considering moving on from certain coaches. Some teams will wait until the end of the season, while others could make a move now.
Regardless, after Week 11's showings, these moves need to be made.
1. The Commanders might as well can Ron Rivera and promote Eric Bieniemy
The further this season goes on and the more mediocrity we see out of the Washington Commanders, the more it just makes sense to move on from Ron Rivera. Washington was already a major seller at the trade deadline, signaling a move into the future of this football team. They might as well let Rivera go now and see what Eric Bieniemy can do in the same position.
For a few years now, Bieniemy has been one of the top names among fans to be the next great, offensive NFL head coach. But, he hasn't gotten his chance just yet. After helping develop Patrick Mahomes and leading that Chiefs offense, Bieniemy has now helped develop Sam Howell.
Going into the season, we weren't sure about Howell. But, as the NFL's leading passer, Howell has surprised us quite a bit. He's still struggled with interceptions and taking sacks, but the fact is, Bieniemy has done a tremendous job with the young quarterback and at this point, we should see what he can do in Rivera's seat.