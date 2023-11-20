NFL News: Broncos win 4th-straight, Lions comeback win, and Joe Flacco
-News and other odds and ends after another exciting week of football.
Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season is about done. Let's take a look across the league for some notable stories that transpired this week. The NFL is amazing. Each and every week, there's something exciting happening. Week 11 was no different. More last-minute scores sealed victories for many teams, and as always, there were some blowouts as well.
Let's dive into some news that Week 11 brought us.
Denver Broncos win their 4th game in a row, Russell Wilson continues to cook
America seemed to be siding with the Minnesota Vikings in this one, and for about three quarters, the Vikings looked like they were going to cruise to a 10-point victory. However, Russell Wilson led his second-straight go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. A touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton sealed the deal for the Broncos.
An 21-20 win gives the Broncos a 5-5 record and four-straight wins, which is now the longest streak in the NFL. The Broncos sit at 10th place in the AFC and have some very winnable games left on their schedule.