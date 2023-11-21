5 coaching changes that need to be made after Week 11
By Ryan Heckman
5. The Bears have to fire Matt Eberflus
If ever there was a game to lead to the firing of Matt Eberflus, Week 11 proved to be the best option. Chicago dominated the time of possession and were plus-three in the turnover battle. They had a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. Justin Fields gave them over 250 yards of offense.
They still lost the game.
Somehow, the Bears lost this game, and fans are not surprised. This was, to put it in the words of a colleague, "the most Bears loss ever."
Look at the facts. This team should have been much better than they were last year, yet they're right back in the same boat looking at a top-five pick in next year's draft. Eberflus has looked puzzled, lost and out of touch in many of his press conferences. He doesn't have the answers, and he probably never will.
it is time for Chicago to move on right now, and next offseason, go after an offensive-minded head coach to try and get Justin Fields to the level he's capable of playing at. This Bears team should not be this bad, but somehow, they are.