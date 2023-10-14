NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Players Fantasy managers need to start in Week 6
Week 6 of the NFL season will help fantasy football fans make up lost ground in league standings. Managers know the importance of evaluating opponent mismatches. Bad match-ups lead to disappointing results. Starting X-factor athletes could be the difference between a successful and losing season.
Here are 3 players to start in Week 6.
NFL Fantasy Football Starter #5: Trevor Lawrence vs. Indianapolis Colts
An AFC South rivalry will force Doug Pederson's unit to bring their best. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hungry for a consecutive divisional title. A win on Sunday is a step in the right direction. Wins against the Bills and Falcons are noteworthy, but not enough to clinch a playoff berth. Trevor Lawrence will play a vital role in the Jaguars post-season hunt. First, he must lead the Jaguars to their second win against the Colts this season.
A strong performance in the first meeting will give Lawrence additional confidence on Sunday afternoon. In Week 1, the Jaguars defeated the Colts 31-21. Press Taylor's offense scored four touchdowns to seal an opening-week victory. His third-year quarterback managed the game well. Lawrence recorded 241 yards passing and two touchdowns. A connection with Calvin Ridley resulted in 8 receptions and 101 yards. We can expect Jacksonville's quarterback to improve from the first meeting. He ranks sixth in pass ratings (84.5) and 12th in passing yards entering Week 6.