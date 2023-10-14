NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Players Fantasy managers need to start in Week 6

By Loyal Ricks Jr

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Week 6 of the NFL season will help fantasy football fans make up lost ground in league standings. Managers know the importance of evaluating opponent mismatches. Bad match-ups lead to disappointing results. Starting X-factor athletes could be the difference between a successful and losing season.

Here are 3 players to start in Week 6.

NFL Fantasy Football Starter #5: Trevor Lawrence vs. Indianapolis Colts

An AFC South rivalry will force Doug Pederson's unit to bring their best. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hungry for a consecutive divisional title. A win on Sunday is a step in the right direction. Wins against the Bills and Falcons are noteworthy, but not enough to clinch a playoff berth. Trevor Lawrence will play a vital role in the Jaguars post-season hunt. First, he must lead the Jaguars to their second win against the Colts this season.

A strong performance in the first meeting will give Lawrence additional confidence on Sunday afternoon. In Week 1, the Jaguars defeated the Colts 31-21. Press Taylor's offense scored four touchdowns to seal an opening-week victory. His third-year quarterback managed the game well. Lawrence recorded 241 yards passing and two touchdowns. A connection with Calvin Ridley resulted in 8 receptions and 101 yards. We can expect Jacksonville's quarterback to improve from the first meeting. He ranks sixth in pass ratings (84.5) and 12th in passing yards entering Week 6.

Home/Fantasy Football