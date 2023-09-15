NFL Spin Zone
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence already has a crazy stat in 2023

By Sayre Bedinger

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) pumps up the crowd after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Indianapolis Colts 24-0.
Lawrence took a huge step forward in 2022 but has perhaps taken yet another leap here to start the 2023 season. NFL’s “Next Gen Stats” can provide some really intriguing looks at the details making player performances great. It’s only been one week of the season, but Lawrence is already showing out in an impressive category: Impossible completions.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence making more “impossible throws” than anyone else

In the Jaguars’ Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence completed three of the top 20 most difficult throws completed out of any game played. Not only did he complete three of the top 20, but Lawrence was the only quarterback with multiple throws within the top 10 of the highest degree of difficulty.

