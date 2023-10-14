NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Players Fantasy managers need to start in Week 6
NFL Fantasy Football Starter #3: Puka Nacua vs. Arizona Cardinals
Finding open targets is easy for Matthew Stafford this season. It's helped the fifteen-year veteran make a difference on Sean McVay's roster. This season, Stafford ranks ninth in offensive ratings (81.1) and seventh in pass grading among quarters. He's thrown five touchdown passes and developed chemistry with a determined rookie receiver.
Many believed Cooper Kupp's absence would hinder the Los Angeles Rams. It's forced Mike Lafleur to rely on other playmakers. Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee became more involved in the offense. Puka Nacua has also stepped up. The fifth-round pick is a threat on the gridiron. He ranks second in yards (572) and first in receptions (46). Covering explosive receivers is not one of the Arizona Cardinals' strengths. They rank 30th in coverage (50.2) entering Week 6. We can expect the Nacua and Kupp to take advantage of a battered secondary. They are a diverse receiving tandem that will benefit from a weak opponent.