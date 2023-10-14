NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Players Fantasy managers need to start in Week 6
NFL Fantasy Football Starter #1: Brock Purdy vs. Cleveland Browns
The San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the NFL. They remain undefeated and do not show signs of slowing down. Christian McCaffery, Deebo Saunders, and George Kittle make defending the endzone unfair. They've helped Kyle Shanahan's offense rank second in offensive rating (84.5) entering Week 5. Steve Wilks' defense's contributions also deserve recognition. Fred Warner and his teammates torment offenses - ranking first in defensive grading (90.5). A collective effort from his peers is helping Brock Purdy become a household name. He's 10-0 as an NFL starter. He plans to keep the streak alive on Sunday.
A matchup against Kevin Stafanski's unit is the next phase of Purdy's development. It's a rough road game in a hostile environment. Kyle Shanahan's s second-year quarterback is not phased by big stages. He led the 49ers to the NFC Conference Championship last season. A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles gave Purdy enough experience to thrive as a starting quarterback. He's improved since last year. It's evident in his performances. This year, Purdy ranks 10th in offensive grading (78.4) and seventh in touchdown passes (7) He has not thrown an interception this year. I don’t see that changing against the 16th-ranked Brown secondary.
