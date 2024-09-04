NFL Fantasy Football: This is the best lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 season
The fantasy football season is nearly upon us. Let's dive into the best fantasy lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. One of the most popular parts of any NFL season is the fantasy football side of things. Well, Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season begins tomorrow when the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the new year.
However, all 32 teams are in action for Week 1, so the fantasy lineups are going to be vast. Let's create the best fantasy football lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Fantasy Football: This is the best lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 season
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen being one of the best dual-threat passers in the NFL makes him a weekly starter in fantasy football, and in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Buffalo Bills are hosting the Arizona Cardinals, who are now in year two of their current rebuild.
While the Cardinals will be better than you think in 2024, they may not have much of an answer for Josh Allen, who could also use his legs more given his WR room has taken a hit this offseason.
Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers , Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
If you're lucky enough to have Christian McCaffrey and Kyren Williams on your fantasy football roster, you should look to start them in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Starting McCaffrey weekly is a must, as he is a fantasy football cheat code in the San Francisco 49ers offense.
Kyren Williams was also insane in 2023. He rushed for 1,144 yards last year in just 12 games, averaging an NFL-leading 95.3 yards per game. Williams will go up against a Detroit Lions defense that has just not figured it out in the Dan Campbell era.
Wide Receivers: Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Let's dig a bit deeper here. There are a ton of must-starts at wide receiver for fantasy football in Week 1, but we'll go with Nico Collins, Mike Evans, and Ladd McConkey. Collins is going up against a shaky Colts secondary in Week 1 and is catching passes from a top-5 QB in CJ Stroud.
Collins' breakout season in 2023 should make him a huge target for fantasy football. My logic for starting Mike Evans is simple; he's one of the most consistent players in the NFL and has produced no matter who the QB is. I would expect another strong season from Evans, who has never had less than 1,000 yards in any year of his NFL career.
Ladd McConkey is an interesting one, as the LA Chargers WR room is shaky. Being that they have a capable QB in Justin Herbert, I have to assume the rookie McConkey, who is just an insane route-runner, is going to be able to have a productive year one. They go up against a Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 1 that could use more reinforcements on the backend of their defense.
Tight End
According to Pro Football Reference, the Miami Dolphins gave up the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends in the 2023 NFL Season. Well, they are going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Evan Engram is their starting tight end, and all he did in 2023 was catch 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
Engram could eat up a ton of receptions, and with the Jaguars having two new notable faces at WR in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr, Trevor Lawrence is going to target Engram early and often.
Flex: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
We'll need a more modest option here, but for your flex position, look to someone like Javonte Williams. It's no secret that Sean Payton's offense target running backs in the passing game at an amazingly high rate, and this is going to greatly benefit Williams in 2024. He's now another year removed from his 2022 ACL injury, and pass-catching back Samaje Perine is out of the picture.
With Williams healthy, lighter than previous seasons, and in line for RB1 duties for the Denver Broncos, he is going to get a heavy dose in the passing game from Bo Nix, who may try for the easier completions at first. Javonte Williams is a good start for Week 1 of the fantasy football year.
Kicker: Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals could have an easy win in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, as they host the New England Patriots. The Patriots are currently a disaster and are in year one of a massive rebuild. I look to the Bengals consistently havin great starting field position and them being able to go up and down the field against this defense.
I believe Evan McPherson is a no-brainer start at kicker in fantasy football for Week 1.
Defense/ST: Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks may end up being the best play at defense for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Mike Macdonald is the team's head coach and brings an elite defensive mind to the team. The Seahawks reinforced their defensive line this offseason, and Macdonald's units in Baltimore racked up a ton of sacks and were easily top-5 units.
They play at home against the Denver Broncos, who are starting rookie QB Bo Nix. While Nix may end up being better than expected, this Week 1 tilt could be a disaster to begin his NFL career.