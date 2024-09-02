NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
In just three short days, the start of the 2024 NFL Season will be here! Let's roll out our first official power rankings for Week 1. In just three days, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will square off on Thursday Night Football. It'll be a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game, but the Chiefs are home for this one.
Two of the best teams in the NFL should make for a great start to the 2024 season. However, we still have 30 other teams to talk about as well. Many of these teams are in a clear rebuilding mode like the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders, while other squads like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are clearly trying to go all-in.
Lets try to sort all of this out and unveil our first verion of NFL power rankings for the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
32. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots recently announced that Jacoby Brissett would be their starting QB, but even though Drake Maye did play better, starting Brissett makes sense, as the Patriots offensive line is just dreadfully bad. The franchise risks serious injury to Maye or greatly impacting his developmen by throwing him behind that OL.
And this is no slight on Brissett, but he is obviously not their long-term answer, so unfortunately or him, he is going to have to do with the shaky offensive line play. What was once a consistently great unit has turned into a consistently awful one.
31. New York Giants
The New York Giants have a one-way ticket to a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The roster is awful. The offensive line is putrid and the quarterback play may actually be worse. You have to feel for Giants head coach Brian Daboll, as his GM Joe Schoen has done him no favors this offseason.
It's shaping up to be another awful year for the G-Men, but landing a blue-chip QB prospect next April is precisely what they need.