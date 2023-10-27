NFL Fantasy Football: Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Brock Purdy & Kenneth Walker III headline Week 8 Injury Report
Injuries are the worst part of the NFL. It's hard to fill the hole left by X-factor players. Fantasy football managers experience similar pains. A last-minute blow to the roster can alter post-season aspirations.
Here are a few injury updates for your fantasy football roster in Week 8.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #10:
Pittsburgh Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring)
Matt Canada's offense looked different last weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved the ball effectively and put points on the board. Kenny Pickett set his season-high pass-per-reception average (9.2). He targeted Diontae Johnson six times for 79 yards. The fifth-year veteran gave Matt Canada's offense a spark during a must-win game. A hamstring injury makes Johnson a player to watch. He participated in practice Wednesday and should play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #9:
Cleveland Browns, QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder)
Kevin Stefanski's unit is between a rock and a hard place. Wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts helped the Cleveland Browns in the standings. PJ Walker is managing the offense well while Deshaun Watson nurses a shoulder injury. An MRI revealed no additional damage, but the Browns announced they will sit their franchise quarterback. Watson's missed three games so far this season. Fantasy owners must question if keeping him on the roster is the best decision.