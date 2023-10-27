NFL Fantasy Football: Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Brock Purdy & Kenneth Walker III headline Week 8 Injury Report
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #8:
Washington Commanders, WR Curtis Samuel (foot)
Sam Howell will need all of his weapons present on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles. The winner will earn an advantage in the divisional standings. Howell performed poorly against the New York Giants. He is eager for redemption. Sean Desai's secondary is a strong opponent. They will guard Terry McLaurin closely, forcing secondary receivers to step up. Curtis Samuel will become Howell's primary target. He injured his foot against the Colts but expects to play this weekend.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #7:
Detroit Lions, RB David Montgomery (ribs)
A loss to the Baltimore Ravens ended a three-game winning streak for Dan Campbell's unit. Ben Johnson's offense struggled to score points. They finished the game without a touchdown for the first time this season. David Montgomery is a vital piece of Johnson's winning formula. He experienced a rib injury in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions do not plan to play Montgomery until after a Week 9 bye.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #6:
Seattle Seahawks, RB Kenneth Walker (calf)
Kenneth Walker III plays a vital role in Shane Waldron's offense. He ranks fifth in carries and ninth in rushing yards heading into Week 8. His production helps Geno Smith take advantage of run-committed defenses. A calf injury could sideline the second-year rusher against the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Walker III did not practice Thursday, but there is still time to change his gameday status.