Seahawks have already guaranteed themselves a win on Sunday
Did the Seattle Seahawks already notch a W for Week 8?
The Cleveland Browns don't have to show up to their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it's already over. That's right, the Seattle Seahawks are probably the one NFL team in Week 8 that you can actually guarantee is going to get a win before their game even starts, and you can call your shot from this far out if you want to.
No, this isn't a shot at Browns backup QB PJ Walker. This isn't a shot at Deshaun Watson's situation. This isn't a slight to the Cleveland Browns as a franchise. As a matter of fact, this has absolutely nothing to do with guaranteeing any sort of on-field performance by an individual player.
The Seattle Seahawks are guaranteed to win this weekend against the Cleveland Browns for one very simple reason: They're not going to lose wearing these throwback uniforms...
In all seriousness, these uniforms are absolutely outstanding. The Seahawks haven't been able to wear these uniforms in a really long time due to the fact that the NFL has had a longstanding rule where teams can only use one helmet throughout the course of the regular season. Because of that rule, the Seahawks have been limited to just their dark blue helmet, and they've gotten creative with some gray or neon green uniform combinations.
But nothing hits quite like these gems from the 90s.
And frankly, although the premise of this article was a bit tongue-in-cheek, I do think you can take it to the bank that the Seahawks are going to come away with a victory this weekend. Since Deshaun Watson went down, the Browns played a couple of incredible games against the 49ers and Colts.
They won both of them.
The Browns are 4-2 this season and deserve respect as having one of the best defenses in the entire league. But it feels like Cleveland has played with fire the last couple of weekends, narrowly escaping both of those games against the Colts and 49ers with wins. A win is a win, but the Browns are now playing their third straight game with PJ Walker at QB, and with Nick Chubb already out, the Browns now have to deal with breakout player Jerome Ford missing a couple of weeks at the running back position.
As good as their defense is, there just might be too much for the Browns to have to overcome in this matchup against the Seahawks. Not to mention, the Seahawks ain't losing while wearing those uniforms...