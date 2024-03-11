NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents will sign
As the legal tampering period comes closer, let's take a stab at predicting where some of the top free agents will sign in 2024.
Mike Onwenu - New England Patriots
I'm going to assume that the New England Patriots can do at least one right thing this offseason, and I predict that they will re-sign Mike Onwenu, one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Competent at both tackle and guard, he should be paid like a tackle and should stick at the RT spot for years to come.
Calvin Ridley - Baltimore Ravens
With the signing of Odell Beckham Jr last offseason not really amounting to much, the Ravens will opt to sign someone who is better at this point in his career. Calvin Ridley would not have to hold down WR1 duties in Baltimore, but he'd be a perfect fit in the passing game that already features Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.
Bryce Huff - Washington Commanders
With the Washington Commanders trading both Chase Young and Montez Sweat in 2023, the team has a huge need along their defensive line, so that's where Bryce Huff comes into play. Huff had 10 sacks this year for the New York Jets and is a player just waiting to break out in 2024.