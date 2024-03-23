NFL Free Agency: Where the top remaining free agents should sign
There are still a ton of quality free agents left. Where should they sign?
There are still quite a few of very quality free agents remaining on the market. Let's try to predict where they will sign in the coming days, weeks, and months. Make no mistake, just because the main waves of free agency are over, it does not mean the market is all dried up. In fact, it's the total opposite; there are quality free agents just waiting to be signed.
Some may sign in the near future, but some could take a good bit of time to find their new teams. My guess here is that after the 2024 NFL Draft, there will be another wave of free agency, as there will surely be some teams who did not fill all of their needs in the draft and could look to the FA market to shore up those holes.
And unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, so that has to be considered as well. Among the top free agents left on the market, let's try to predict where they will sign.
Justin Simmons - Philadelphia Eagles
I have a hard time believing that Justin Simmons won't be a Philadelphia Eagle at some point. His former head coach and position coach, Vic Fangio and Christian Parker, are both in Philly. Fangio is their new defensive coordinator, and Simmons played within Fangio's defense from 2019-2021. The Eagles could also still add to their secondary.
Odell Beckham, Jr - Miami Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr recently met with the Miami Dolphins, and there's also to take from that meeting. It seems like both sides have an interest and want to get something done. I think it might only be a matter of time for both sides to agree to a contract. OBJ spent 2023 with the Ravens.
Xavien Howard - Houston Texans
A potential homecoming would make sense for the Houston Texans. The Texans have a ton of talent in their secondary, but many of their players are either old, get hurt a lot, or just have not found their footing in the NFL. I do think the team could benefit greatly from having a savvy veteran like Xavien Howard into the mix, even if he isn't a full-time starter for them, makes sense.