NFL insider makes bold statement about where top prospect will get drafted
Adam Schefter seemed very matter-of-fact when talking about the stud pass-catcher from Georgia.
The NFL Draft is just nine days away, and one of the best overall prospects is TE Brock Bowers from Georgia. Recently, an NFL insider made a pretty bold statement about where he could get drafted. Honestly, earlier this offseason, it seemed as if he was going to go a lot higher than this, but Adam Schefter is well-connected and has surely heard a good bit about where certain prospects could go.
So, there you have it. Brock Bowers, according to Schefter, thinks he can get drafted between the 10th-16th overall picks. Well, who picks in these slots?
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
Right now, the two teams that stick out the most among these bunch as being landing spots for Bowers are the Jets and the Colts, who both could use another weapon on offense. For the Jets, they are clearly in a win-now mode, and GM Joe Douglas has done a fabulous job at shoring up some of their roster holes, at least for the short-term. For the present and future, another young weapon on offense is needed, and Bowers could fit that perfectly.
For the Colts, GM Chris Ballard may have struck gold with his hiring of Shane Steichen and the drafting of Anthony Richardson. Indy has a strong WR room, but they do not have a difference-maker at tight end, and I would find it hard to believe that Bowers would fall beyond the 15th pick.
Another interesting team here is the Denver Broncos, who have a below-average but adequate group of pass-catchers. They're still clearly missing a play-maker on offense, and with offensive genius Sean Payton in the mix, I bet he could use Bowers quite well. However, would the Broncos stay at 12 and take Bowers over the possibility of a QB?
I would not be shocked if Payton had a high-ish grade on someone like Spencer Rattler, the talented QB from South Carolina. If you told me the Broncos used their first two picks on Bowers and Rattler, I'd not be surprised. Well, no matter how you slice it, Brock Bowers probably has a decent gauge on where he is going to get drafted in nine days.