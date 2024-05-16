NFL is doing itself a disservice by continuing to put the Giants in primetime
The New York Giants are a terrible football team, yet the NFL keeps putting them in primetime slots. When will they learn? Perhaps one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last decade, the New York Giants just keep digging themselves a deeper hole. For some reason, the NFL keeps putting them in primetime slots.
The Giants again get to play on Thanksgiving, so the entire world can watch them get boat-raced by the superior Cowboys. This game won't even be close.
And the New York Giants will also be featured in an offseason addition of the popular "Hard Knocks" show from HBO. There have been in-season versions of Hard Knocks, and now the show seems to be expanding into the offseason realm. You have to figure that the offseason side will show things like free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
But the Giants have had quite the poor offseason, so what would the NFL be accomplishing here?
And let's not forget that the Giants also have an international game. They get to travel to Munich, Germany, and will play the perhaps inferior Carolina Panthers. This is the lone game in primetime in Germany for 2024, and of course, the Giants have to be in it. What did the fans in Germany do to deserve having to watch the Giants?
OzzyNFL has a ton of schedule leaks, and even though this article will be published after the schedules come out officially, this entire season's worth of games for the Giants also have them With a Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night game.
Oh man, if you're the NFL schedule makers, how do you justify this? How do you justify the New York Giants always having a ton of primetime games? They're likely going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, yet they have a schedule that a contending team would.