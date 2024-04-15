NFL leaders in cap space ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
Which teams have the most cap space as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
Not that cap space is having a huge impact at the moment, but it's still good to check in on which teams have the most cap space ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. There are some very good free agents still on the market, and there should be another wave of free agency shortly after the NFL Draft is over.
Teams that miss out on filling certain position holes in the draft might take to the FA market one last time to see who is left to sign. Many teams are still very healthy with their cap space while others barely have enough to cover the rookie draft class. As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at th five teams with the most cap space, according to Over The Cap.
1. New England Patriots - $53.2 million
I'm not sure the New England Patriots got appreciably better this offseason, but they do still have over $50 million in cap space. Their most notable move in my opinion was re-signing stud OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year deal. Onwenu will settle in at right tackle, but two overpays of TE Hunter Henry and WR Kendrick Bourne were puzzling moves.
2. Washington Commanders - $43.4 million
Another team that I just do not understand, the Washington Commanders have made a ton of veteran free agent signings of some pretty washed-up players like Bobby Wagner and Austin Ekeler. They are likely set to take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, but do need some serious help along their offensive line. If nothing else, they still have some money to spend.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars - $31 million
The Jaguars were once again active in free agency like they always are. Two of their biggest moves was their yearly overpay for a wide receiver, and this year was Gabe Davis, and them extending their best player in Josh Allen on a monster deal. The Jags are sitting pretty with over $30 million in cap and could still sign a top free agent or two after the 2024 NFL Draft.
4. Tennessee Titans - $30.8 million
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon did not waste time this offseason in trying to improve his roster. I strongly disagree with the deals handed to RB Tony Pollard and WR Calvin Ridley, but the intentions of those deals are obvious, and it's to make life easier for QB Will Levis. I would expect Tennessee to make at least one more notable move on offense this offseason.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - $30.6 million
Just a couple of months ago, the Los Angeles Chargers were in a serious cap bind, and now they have the fifth-most in the NFL. Now to be fair, the Chargers roster is not good, and they might just have the worst group of offensive play-makers in the NFL. I would expect this team to attack the offensive side of the ball heavily in the 2024 NFL Draft and I would also not rule out them making a couple more free agency additions as well.