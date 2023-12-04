NFL MVP race still has no clear favorite after Week 13 games
You could argue that 10 different players should win the NFL MVP award in 2023.
The NFL MVP race surely has betting favorites, but as of now, no player has clearly separated themselves in the race thus far in 2023. Honestly, this is kind of awesome. No clear favorite is great for the NFL and great for the rest of the season. It's perhaps the most coveted individual award in the NFL besides the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
And even though it's become a QB award, there is no player that has pulled away or is a clear favorite to win. Right now, in no order, I think all of Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Tyreek Hill, and Christian McCaffrey should be seen as the most likely to win, but again, you could make an argument for a bunch more.
The MVP award is interesting, as I just mentioned, it's become more of a QB award, but since no QB wants to win it right now, that does make it a bit more interesting with other positions. Christian McCaffrey is on pace for over 2,000 scrimmage yards and leads the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns with 17. He's clearly the focal point of the San Francisco 49ers offense.
However, QB Brock Purdy is also playing lights-out in 2023, recently throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy has tossed 23 touchdowns in 2023 and leads the league in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating, and QBR.
The only QB playing up to Purdy's level this year is Dak Prescott, who is also helping lead a high-flying offense. Both the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are 9-3, and I think the team who finishes with a higher seed in the NFC might see their QB get more MVP votes. In the AFC, it's not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen who should be in the conversation.
It's WR Tyreek Hill, who is on pace for nearly 2,100 yards. He's already got 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games, which is insane production. I say all of this to say again that there is no clear favorite to win the MVP award in 2023. I think this is great for football and goes to show how much parity the league has.