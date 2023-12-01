NFL News: Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, and Zach Ertz
News and such from around the NFL this week
This week has brought some major NFL stories. Let's cover some of the biggest news in the league as we progress into Week 13 of the 2023 season. Can you believe we're two-thirds of the way done with the 2023 NFL regular season? This year has flown by, and we'll begin to see the NFL playoff picture slowly but surely take shape.
There's been some news developing this week that needs covered. So, let's begin!
Aaron Rodgers is back... PRACTICING?
On Wednesday, the New York Jets opened up the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just 11 weeks ago and is clearly trying to defy everything we know about science.
Apparently, Rodgers has been eyeballing a return to the field on Christmas Eve, when the New York Jets face off against the Washington Commanders. Obviously, his return will depend on whether or not the Jets are realistically in the playoff contention in the AFC, and right now, that is not the case. Plus, the Jets' offensive line, well, isn't very good to say the least, so I'm sure Rodgers does not want to play behind that unit.
However, he's back practicing.