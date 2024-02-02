NFL News: Head coaching cycle, Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield
News and notes from around the NFL.
Let's break down some recent news and other notes from across the National Football League. The last few days have been quite the busy time for the NFL. On Friday, former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has retired from the league, and will now serve as head coach of his Alma Mater's school football team, Miami Northwestern High School.
Bridgewater was a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings and spent time with the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. Bridgewater never panned out as a franchise QB in the NFL, but he did carve out a respectable career as a spot-starter.
NFL Head Coaching Cycle
Th 2024 NFL head coaching cycle has reached the end. The last team to make a head coaching hire was the Washington Commanders, hiring Dan Quinn. Here are all of the teams that had HC jobs this cycle and who they hired:
The most notable hire here was Jim Harbaugh finally being lured away from the college ranks, as he now gets to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, a franchise desperately needing someone to bring some stability. The other head coaching hires have begun filling their staffs out with who they hope to bring positive change to their respective teams.