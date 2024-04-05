NFL News: Stefon Diggs, Rashee Rice, and NFL Network lay-offs
A roundup of the recent news from across the NFL.
There have been a handful of notable stories across the NFL that have occurred this week. Let's cover some news from across the NFL.
Stefon Diggs gets moved to the AFC South
The Buffalo Bills are set to eat $31 million in dead cap, as they traded their former star receiver, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. For the Bills, an already depleted WR room gets even weaker, as their top two targets at the position are Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir. Diggs yielded the Bills a second-round draft pick, and the Texans actually made a contract tweak to allow Diggs to be a free agent at the end of the season.
It's another bold, all-in move by Houston, who saw their rookie QB and rookie head coach lead the team to a 10-win season in 2023. The Texans have truly put the rest of the NFL on notice.
Rashee Rice admits to the crash
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice recently admitted he was the one who was driving the Lamborghini while racing which led to a six vehicle crash:
Royce West, his lawyer, also spoke the the public recently about the indicent:
There is reason to believe that Rice should receive some form of legal punishment and perhaps some punishment handed down by the NFL and maybe even the Chiefs themselves.
NFL Network lay-offs TV personalities
The Athletic was first to report that the NFL Network would be moving on from a few on-air personalities including Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, Will Selva, and Melissa Stark. This comes soon after it was announced that "Good Morning Football" would be relocating to the west coast. It seems as if there has been some major shuffling going on within the network.
The move to lay off these personalities definitely came as a shock when the news broke earlier this week, and there could be more changes coming to the network, given the major changes they have made thus far.