Offseason AFC power rankings after Stefon Diggs trade
Where do the top AFC teams stack up with each other?
The Houston Texans have made a ton of bold moves this offseason, and their most recent move was trading for Stefon Diggs. Do these moves kick them up a slot in AFC power rankings? It's hard to not like the Texans a lot more now than at the beginning of the offseason. Houston has truly gotten to work, signing a stud pass rusher in Danielle Hunter and now trading for Stefon Diggs.
Beyond Houston, other teams like Kansas City, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Miami all have huge arguments to be seen at the top of the conference. There are a ton of incredibly talented teams in the loaded AFC, and we've yet to hit the 2024 NFL Draft.
Let's power rank the top AFC teams after the massive Stefon Diggs trade.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are a good football team but do need to establish a more tough and rugged culture. The jokes about them not being able to play in the cold actually have some legs. We'll see if head coach Mike McDaniel can finally shed that label in 2024.
It's clear that he's a very good head coach and the Dolphins truly don't have an issue winning games, so while they are flawed, their one of the least-flawed teams in the AFC.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is going to return to the lineup and should be 100% The Bengals have also had a rather strong but quiet offseason as well, and as long as Burrow is present and healthy, the Bengals will be among the best teams in the NFL. They added Zack Moss, Trent Brown, and Mike Gesicki on offense in free agency.
All three players should provide slight upgrades to the previous starters, and I think the defense is going to be solid. All in all, there is no reason to think that the Bengals can't make a deep playoff run in 2024.