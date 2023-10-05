NFL Picks: 5 must-see matchups on Week 5 Schedule
NFL Week 5 Matchup #4: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
Trevor Lawrence's development is hard to miss this season. He's elevating his skillset in front of our eyes. The third-year quarterback ranks third in offensive (84.9) and pass grading among his peers. His determination led the Jaguars to a 23-7 victory against the Atlanta Falcons last week. It was the first of two consecutive games in London for Jacksonville, but they are ready for the challenge. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are next on the schedule and plan to make a splash across the pond.
Finding the endzone is becoming habitual for Sean McDermott's offense. In Week 4, the Bills earned 404 total yards. They found the endzone six times and also nailed two field goals. Josh Allen accounted for four of those big scores. He connected with Stefon Diggs on six receptions, resulting in three touchdowns. We can expect a lot of offense in a showdown between competitive quarterbacks. The team with the ball last will win the game.
NFL Week 5 Matchup #3: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
An impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys changed the narrative for Jonathan Gannon's season. Viewers witnessed how determined the Arizona Cardinals are under new leadership. It was refreshing for fans who remained loyal through seasons of sub-par performances. Joshua Dobbs is performing above expectations. He's helped Drew Petzing's offense rank third in run grading (87.9) - 26 spots higher than last season. Arizona has room for improvement, but so does their upcoming opponent. Zac Taylor's group is losing their edge and must bounce back in Week 5.
The Cincinnati Bengals need a win this week. Inconsistencies on offense continue to hurt the team. Joe Burrow does not resemble the quarterback we've witnessed in previous seasons. He's inaccurate throwing the football and less mobile in the pocket. This season, Burrow ranks 28th in touchdown passes (2) and 39th in pass completion percentage. A great performance will help the former first-round pick gather his footing. The Cardinals rank 31st in defense (60.8) - a perfect opponent for a struggling quarterback.