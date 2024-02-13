Steelers Rumors: NFL insider believes Steelers could target these 3 veteran QBs
Which one of these makes the most sense?
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the AFC North is going to see a shake-up at quarterback in one of its rooms.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be rolling into the 2024 season with Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett as their starter, you can bet on it.
With a lot of options out there whether it be via free agency, trade or trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh has avenues to make a change. One NFL insider believes they will go the route of a veteran.
Specifically, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave us three veterans the Steelers may target when speaking recently on The Pat McAfee Show. Let's take a look at each one of them and what they'd bring to the table.
Ryan Tannehill via free agency
First up, Schefter was asked about new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and the potential of him reuniting with Ryan Tannehill. Of course, they both spent time together with the Tennessee Titans in the past.
"There's an obvious connection between the offensive coordinator and the quarterback," Schefter said of Tannehill and Smith.
Tannehill is a free agent and the Titans are moving forward with Will Levis as their starter. While their might not necessarily be a huge market for Tannehill, the Steelers are one spot he could end up starting. But, Tannehill's play has dropped off a bit over the last couple of years. He's no longer the guy he once was.
Last year, in eight starts, Tannehill threw for 1,616 yards, with just four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished with his lowest completion percentage (64.8) since 2018 and lowest quarterback rating (78.5) since his rookie season back in 2012.