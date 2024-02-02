Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft: The Kenny Pickett era needs to end
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to pull the plug on the Kenny Pickett experiment
Kenny Pickett is not a franchise quarterback, and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be wasting a ton of time by giving him chance after chance to be the guy. There is nothing, nothing to hang your hat on with Kenny Pickett in terms of being a franchise QB. Through two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has tossed 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 25 games.
Yeah, that is not going to cut it. I truly think that the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him because he played college football at Pitt. Going into 2024, the Steelers do seem to be a quarterback away from being a legitimate threat. Winning 10 games and making the postseason with Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky at QB is quite the feat.
Drafting a potential franchise quarterback would do wonders for this franchise. Will they find Kenny Pickett's replacement in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
20th Overall - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Having Oregon's Bo Nix fall into their laps with the 20th overall pick is amazing. The Steelers stand pat at 20 and select the prolific passer, who does have a ton of very enticing NFL qualities. Nix is a bit older, as he will turn 24 in February, but Nix can actually do a little bit of everything. He's got a good arm, is accurate and deliberate in the pocket, and can make plays with his legs.