NFL Power Rankings: 3 best teams approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Are these the three best teams in the NFL?
2. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are a shoo-in for the NFC Championship Game nearly every single season. It's truly impressive to see just how consistent this team has become in the Kyle Shanahan era. They were able to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl last year, and again fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, losing in overtime.
Surely a heartbreaking moment for Shanahan and GM John Lynch, the 49ers did re-make their defensive front a bit in free agency and are clearly going to attack the offensive line and secondary in the 2024 NFL Draft, in my opinion. The situation with stud WR Brandon Aiyuk is also one to monitor a well.
Will he get traded? Or will San Fran find a way to keep him around?
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have far from the best roster in the NFL, but they are the best of the best, winning three out of the last five Super Bowls and seemingly not slowing down. The off-field issues with Rashee Rice are one to monitor, and beyond that, the roster is a bit weaker on defense, as they traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.
The Chiefs have done an insane job at developing defensive backs, so Sneed can probably get replaced in short order. Right now, we may see a good bit on offense during the 2024 NFL Draft for KC, as the team could use some help at tackle. Adding another WR or two into the mix makes some sense as well.
And while Chris Jones did sign a huge extension, some help along the DL is surely on the way.