NFL Power Rankings: 4 receivers who can break Calvin Johnson's yardage record
With the 17-game NFL season, there could be more all-time records broken in the coming years. Could Calvin Johnson's all-time yardage record be broken in 2024? There have only been two wide receivers who have eclipsed 1,900 yards in a season, and no one has hit the 2,000-yard mark in NFL history.
Calvin Johnson's record in 2012 still stands to this day. He had 1,964 yards on 122 receptions. It was a 16-game season back then, so he averaged a stunning 122.8 yards per game to make this happen. LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp nearly broke the record in 2021, having 1,947 yards in 17 games.
Could there be a WR in 2024 who breaks Johnson's all-time record?
4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
The two most prolific receiving yardage seasons in NFL history belong to Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp, and both of those players have one thing in common: Matthew Stafford.
Well, for the third time in his career, Matthew Stafford has an elite WR1 to throw the ball to. What is stopping Nacua from breaking the record? The 2024 does make sense, as Nacua would be the youngest of 2012 Calvin Johnson and 2021 Cooper Kupp, which is significant.
There is also the logical year two jump that many players make, regardless of position. I would not rule out Puka Nacua from breaking this record in 2024.
3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson only played in 10 games in 2023, but he caught 68 receptions for 1,074 yards, so he was averaging 107.4 yards per game, which ranked second in the NFL. There really isn't any disputing that Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL, but he's not No. 1 on this list simply because of the QB situation.
Who is throwing passes to him in 2024? The Vikings did lock him up for the long-term, so he isn't going anywhere. Even if Sam Darnold does have some untapped potential, and even if JJ McCarthy can be efficient as a rookie, Jefferson probably doesn't have the best shot of anyone to break Calvin Johnson's all-time record.
I do think 2025 could be a different story, though.
2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Finishing second in the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys might end up being even more of a one-dimensional offense in 2024, as their run game should take another hit. It wasn't great in 2023, so in a way, CeeDee Lamb should benefit. He caught 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging over 100 yards per game.
Sure, the contract situation is probably leaving a bad taste in Lamb's mouth, but there really isn't any reason to believe CeeDee Lamb can'r build off of what he accomplished in 2023.
1, Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
In 16 games played in the 2023 NFL Season, Tyreek Hill led the league with 1,799 yards. He averaged 112.4 yards per game, which would have been 1,911 yards over a full 17-game season. You can see just how close Tyreek Hill was to at least getting close to the record.
Yes, his QB, Tua Tagovailoa, might not be excellent, but it's clear that he knows how to get his best play-maker the ball. Could year three for Hill in Miami be the year that he breaks the all-time record? I do firmly believe it's possible. He was also tied for the league-lead with 13 touchdowns as well, so Hill was filling up the stat sheet.