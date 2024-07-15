NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
14. New York Jets
Biggest offseason addition: OL Tyron Smith, Olu Fashanu
Biggest offseason loss: DL John Franklin-Myers, EDGE Bryce Huff
Is anybody else out there a massive skeptic of the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets right now? It seems like every offseason list I open, the Jets are in the top five for most analysts and pundits. Whether we’re talking about offseason power rankings, roster rankings, or teams that could contend, everyone out there is higher on the Jets than I am.
And there are reasons to be very high on the Jets. That defense is outstanding, and the Jets have been tough even with struggles at the QB position. But what is this team getting out of Aaron Rodgers this year? Rodgers, in his final year with the Packers, wasn’t playing at the same elite level we’ve seen from him. His QB rating (still a very solid 91.1) was the lowest of his NFL career as a starter. He threw an uncharacteristic 12 interceptions.
Are we supposed to believe the Jets are getting a vintage Aaron Rodgers despite the fact that he’s coming off of a major injury, and despite the fact there have already been issues at Jets OTAs and mandatory minicamp?
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest offseason addition: QB Russell Wilson
Biggest offseason loss: WR Diontae Johnson
This is the highest I’ve been on the Steelers all offseason. And literally nothing has changed, I just think I’ve been talking myself into this team all offseason.
Think about it from this perspective. The Steelers won 10 games with an ugly Frankenstein of a quarterback position last year. They were patchwork at that position at best between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, and they won 10 games. 10 games.
The Steelers probably viewed the Denver Broncos releasing Russell Wilson as a gift from the football gods, even though Wilson’s time in Denver rightfully came to a premature end. There’s no way Wilson is going to be worse than Kenny Pickett, right?
The Steelers have a playoff-ready defense and hopefully have upgraded at quarterback. There are certainly question marks with this team, but even if they are squeaking by 19-17, this team should be in the mix every week with that defense.